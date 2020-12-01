October Unemployment in Thurston County Dropped to 5.7 Percent

Thurston County’s unemployment rate dropped from 7.1 percent in September to 5.7 percent in October, revealing promising gains the region and state have made amid persistent restrictions put in place toward businesses due to COVID-19.
The state Employment Security Department on Tuesday, Nov. 24, released October labor data on each of Washington state’s 39 counties. The department last week published data looking at labor trends statewide.
In October, Thurston County had a civilian labor force of 150,270. with 141,727 of those employed. A total of 8,543 workers are currently without work, according to the ESD.
The number of individuals employed locally increased by a little more than 9,600.
Last month’s unemployment rate is still higher than the county’s 2019 average, which stood at about 4.8 percent.
Earlier this month, the Employment Security Department reported that Washington state added 1,000 jobs in October while also reducing the unemployment rate to 6 percent.
Despite gains in both local and state job markets, officials with ESD are cautious about the future, especially with new business restrictions put into place last week by Gov. Jay Inslee.
“Upward revisions to the data in recent months show a stronger recovery, but renewed restrictions on business operations in response to mounting virus risk put the recovery in jeopardy,” ESD economist Paul Turek said in a Nov. 18 statement.
The unemployment rate nationwide is estimated to be at about 6.9 percent, according to ESD.
