It was a mixed bag for Washington state this past week.
From July 19-25, Washington residents filed 28,840 initial regular employment claims — down 1.7 percent from the week prior — and 677,355 total unemployment benefits, an increase of 0.6 percent from the previous week.
For the same time period, Thurston County’s initial unemployment claims rose.
From July 19-25, 1,058 county residents filed claims, compared to 981 the previous week — an increase of 7.8 percent. The number of claims have undulated in a slight roller-coaster pattern since the week of June 14-20, when 940 residents filed for unemployment insurance.
By industry, county residents in food service filed the most claims, followed by educational services, specialty trade contractors, amusements/gambling/recreation, and social assistance.
Statewide for the week, the Employment Security Department paid out more than $574.7 million for 442,219 individual claims — an increase of $81.6 million and 11,480 individuals from the previous week.
Since March 7, considered the beginning of the pandemic in Washington, 2,338,445 residents have filed initial claims, and ESD has paid more than $8.7 billion in benefits to 966,464 individuals who have filed initial claims.
In a prepared statement, ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said: “We continue to see employment uncertainty reflected in the unemployment numbers as initial regular claims fluctuate week to week.
“We also experienced a notable change this week, as the additional $600 in federal benefits expired on July 25. Unless Congress acts soon to extend or alter it the loss of this additional benefit will create hardship for many individuals and families.
“While ESD administers this additional benefit, we do not have a say in whether it is extended,” LeVine added. “We are following the situation closely and will continue to update claimants if there are any changes.”
LeVine announced Monday, Aug. 3, that her department had caught up on a backlog of claims delayed by massive fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.