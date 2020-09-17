10 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Wednesday in Thurston County

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total count reported since the start of the health crisis to 1,107 in the county.
An average of 6.57 cases have been reported over each of the last 14 days.
At a Board of Health meeting on Wednesday, Thurston County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek said the county’s test-positive rate decreased from 2 percent to 1.8 percent, adding also that recent case counts of the virus were trending downward.
There are at least two Thurston County residents and 12 non-county residents currently hospitalized in Thurston County hospitals, Public Health Director Schelli Slaughter said.
The county is also currently investigating three ongoing outbreaks at congregate care facilities. COVID-19 Public Information Specialist Magen Johnson told the Nisqually Valley News the county recently closed out its investigations on outbreaks at both theThurston County Corrections Facility and another at an adult family home.
A total of 13 cases have been connected to the jail outbreak, Johnson said.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported Wednesday:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 34 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,261. No new deaths were reported, though the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Pierce County stands at 162. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 35.4.
• The total number of cases in Washington stands at 80,812, according to numbers updated Tuesday night on the Department of Health’s website. The state has recorded a total 7,162 hospitalizations and 2,020 deaths. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 1,676,702. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.5 percent.
• Nationwide, a total 6,571,867 total cases have been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been approximately 195,053 coronavirus-related deaths recorded.
