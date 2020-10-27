One of the last planned holiday celebrations of 2020 has been squashed by COVID-19.
The Yelm Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced the cancellation of the annual Christmas in the Park parade. In its place, the chamber says it and the city are planning a number of small celebrations to make sure holiday cheer is spread.
“It is with an abundance of caution that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Christmas Parade,” the chamber wrote on its Facebook page.
Thurston County is currently in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan. Parades, which are deemed “live entertainment” by the state, are not allowed until counties are in Phase 4 of the plan, the chamber says.
Despite all this, the county — as well as communities across the nation — is currently experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 as people gather inside due to the colder seasonal weather.
