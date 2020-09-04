Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported 14 new cases of COVID-19.
These new cases bring the total number reported since the start of the pandemic to 1,029 in the county. Fifteen Thurston County residents have died due to health complications related to the virus, including one person announced Wednesday.
Of the 14 new cases reported, two individuals are under the age of 10, five are in their 20s, three are in their 30s, two are in their 40s, and two are in their 50s.
Sixty-seven COVID-19 diagnoses have been made in the last seven days. That’s up slightly when compared with last Thursday, Aug. 27, which was reporting 63 cases over the previous seven days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation on both the regional and nationwide scale that were reported Thursday:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 62 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,808. Three new deaths were reported as well, and the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Pierce County stands at 155. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks has been on the decline and stands at about 43.1.
• Washington state on Wednesday night reported 479 new cases, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 75,856, according to the Department of Health’s website. The state has recorded a total 6,834 hospitalizations and 1,945 deaths. The total tests statewide stands at 1,518,089. The percentage of positive tests across Washington state were not available as the DOH is updating its reporting system.
• Nationwide, positive cases of COVID-19 surpassed 6 million on Monday and now total 6,087,403, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been approximately 185,092 coronavirus-related deaths recorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.