Here's an update on Friday night's police shooting in Yelm via the Mason County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating:
On 03/26/21 at approximately 8:00pm, a Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the 16900 block of Holly St SE in Yelm, WA. According to the 911 caller, a man at the home was making threats. The deputy arrived on scene, and within two minutes of her arrival, the deputy advised Dispatch that shots had been fired and she had been stabbed. Officers from the Yelm Police Department and other TCSO Deputies arrived and began rendering aid to both the Deputy and the suspect. The Deputy, a female in her mid- thirties, was transported to St Peters Hospital where she is in serious but stable condition. The suspect, a white male in his early 40’s, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.
This incident will be investigated by the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team (CIIT), which is comprised of investigators from the Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Mason and Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s, as well as the Washington State Patrol. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office will have no part in this particular investigation. The Region 3 CIIT, is currently led by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Due to our involvement in this incident, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is unable to provide any additional information. Further media inquiries will be handled by Mason County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Dracobly, jdracobly@co.mason.wa.us, in accordance with WAC 139-12.
The Thurston County Sheriff's Office provided the following statement Friday night:
"TCSO is on scene of an officer involved shooting at the 16900 block of Holly St SE in Yelm. Our Deputy and a male subject were both injured in the incident and and have been transported for medical care. The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team is responding to investigate. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."
More the from scene:
Tammy Sweem, 57, who lives near the corner of Aspen Court and Holly Street, said she heard something similar to fireworks and then sirens three minutes later.
"You could just hear them coming in. You could hear the 'pop, pop, pop' and they were here in less than three minutes," Sweem said.
"We're just going to lock the doors and hope there's no more excitement for the night," Sweem said.
Brenda Anderson, 67, who lives near the 8400 block of Aspen Court, said she could see a man strapped a gurney of the second ambulance that drove out of the scene.
Part of her property was taped off by officers. She was watching the police vehicles come in Friday night from her porch. She said she didn't see or hear any gunshots as she was watching TV in her front room.
"I first heard the cops fly by and I was like 'holy smokes,'" Anderson said.
This post will be updated.
