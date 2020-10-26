Two people died after their motorcycle reportedly crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle going northbound near the 12900 block of Bald Hill Road on Saturday night.
Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock identified the two individuals as 40-year-old Benjamin Stein and 26-year-old Alisah McCullough, both of Yelm. Stein was the driver of the motorcycle.
According to a Facebook post by the Thurston County Sheriff Office, deputies were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. to the vehicle collision. The collision happened 2 miles south of Four Corners on Bald Hill Road.
Stein and McCullough were heading southbound on a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle reportedly crossed over the centerline and struck a Toyota Camry heading northbound. The crash killed both riders, Thurston County Sgt. Cameron Simper said.
The 72-year-old Pierce County woman driving the Camry was transported to Providence St. Peter for “serious injuries.” A Monday afternoon update on her condition was not known by the sheriff’s office.
“At this point, it doesn’t appear the driver of the car was at fault, and it doesn’t appear there are any charges on part of the driver of the car,” Simper said.
It’s currently not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident, Simper said, though the motorcycle was traveling at high speeds and it’s likely speed did play a factor in the crash.
The Thurston County Coroner’s Office on Monday was working on a coroner's report and toxicology exam, Warnock said. Warnock noted both individuals were wearing helmets at the time of impact.
