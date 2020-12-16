A 27-year-old Tumwater man was arrested Tuesday by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a structure fire back in July that killed a 58-year-old Rainier man.
According to a news release from the department, deputies were able to locate and arrest the suspect around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 25. The suspect was shortly thereafter booked into the Thurston County Jail on first-degree murder and first-degree arson charges. The suspect was not named in the press release.
Sgt. Cameron Simper with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said his department doesn’t plan on releasing the identification of the individual until after he is charged.
“He will be formally charged this afternoon at his court appearance," Simper said.
The sheriff’s office also wouldn’t release details on what evidence led to the arrest. According to the news release, “items of evidence” were sent to a Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and aided the department in the arrest.
“Based on the lab results, it was determined that probable cause existed for the arrest of a Tumwater man who was present at the time of the fire,” the news release read.
Fire crews and deputies responded on July 25 to reports of a structure fire on the 900 block of Tipsoo Loop Southeast in Rainier. The house was occupied at the time of the fire, and two individuals were able to make it out before the flames overtook the structure.
A 58-year-old Rainier man, Gabriel Ayala, died of smoke inhalation.
Both Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock and the sheriff’s office determined the incident was suspicious.
