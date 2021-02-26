It went all the way down to the wire, but the Tornados overcame River Ridge (1-1) by a slim 22-21 margin Friday night at South Sound Stadium.
The Tornados (2-0) had a 98-yard march up the field late in the fourth quarter with Kyler Ronquillo rushing the ball in, took the lead with the 2-point conversion courtesy of senior Sean Rohwedder, and then stifled the Hawks’ offense in the final 3 minutes to secure the win.
“That was a really good football team we just played and that was a battle. We had to go for two right there and it worked out for us,” said Yelm coach Jason Ronquillo. “I thought we were balanced. I thought we called the right plays at the right times, and it’s ultimately up to the kids to execute. When we needed big plays, the players that needed to step up.”
In a tight win, the Tornadoes’ underclassmen stepped up.
Kyler Ronquillo, a sophomore receiver, scored two touchdowns for the Tornados. The first came on a 67-yard run up the middle just before halftime to tie things up at 14-14.
“I’m feeling really good, dude. I’ve just been putting in work over the summer and it’s finally paying off. I’m getting some respect on my name,” said Kyler Ronquillo, who held four receptions when they were most needed. “I’ve known all the underclassmen since elementary and we’ve just been grinding … the underclassmen, they’re stars. They’re all going to be really good.”
His second score put Yelm in position to win, but the defense sealed the victory.
The Hawks tried to get the ball to senior receiver Caden Moses three times in their final possession, and each time Yelm sophomore Aden Schaler was there to help prevent a completion — and a comeback.
“I mean, I was expecting it,” Schaler said. “He was one of their best receivers. They had me on an island on him, so I just made sure he didn’t get past me.”
Tornado junior quarterback Nathan Paul went 7-of-14 on passing for 129 yards. Yelm’s defense was also solid, with sophomore lineman Ray Wright notching 10 tackles.
Yelm senior Sean Rohwedder had the first touchdown of the evening on a 10-yard run in the first 3 minutes, but the Hawks responded on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Dontae Owens to Dontae Robinson. Owens hit Dontae Robinson for another touchdown, before Ronquillo’s first score even things up going into the break.
Darian Brown scored on a 45-yard run to put River Ridge up 21-14 in the third quarter.
Then, in the fourth, Ronquillo’s second score put the Tornadoes right where they needed to be.
“Underclassmen? Upperclassmen? When we needed a spark, the right kid stepped up,” said Jason Ronquillo, who had nerves from start to finish. “Like I told the kids, leadership knows no age. You can lead at any age and when we needed those kids they stepped up at the right time.”
The Tornados remain undefeated and will host Capital on Saturday, March 6.
Yelm Tornadoes -- 7, 7, 0, 8
River Ridge Hawks -- 7, 7, 7, 0
Yelm TDs: S. Rohwedder, K. Ronquillo (2).
River Ridge TDs: D. Robinson (2), D. Brown.
