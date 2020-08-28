A brush fire was sparked Thursday night at a trash receptacle area between the Yelm Post Office and a nearby stripmall building.
The section of trees that caught fire was a known homeless camp to law enforcement, a report with Southeast Thurston Fire Authority read.
Firefighters with the Southeast Thurston Fire Authority were dispatched to 1202 Yelm Ave. at around 8:50 p.m. Thursday to calls of a brush fire.
When first responders arrived, they saw a large blaze — roughly 50 feet by 20 feet — scorching nearby brush and sending large plumes of dark smoke into the air.
Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the blaze by 9:05 p.m. According to SETFA’s report, approximately 1,500 gallons of water were used to put out the fire.
“On arrival several trees and a dumpster (were) on fire with threat to the strip mall. E21 was able to extinguish the fire and cool down exposures,” a narrative by Capt. Don Wilson read.
No injuries were reported. While no buildings caught fire, the backside of the stripmall sustained damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
