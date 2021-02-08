The Rotary Club of Yelm recently named senior Mina Siatuu as its December 2020 student of the month.
She was presented the honor during a Jan. 26 meeting of the Yelm City Council.
Serving as the Yelm High School ASB treasurer and the FBLA vice president, the club wrote that she is a kind, calm and committed young student who has big plans of pursuing an education at a military school after high school.
“Mina takes multiple honors and AP courses and, as not a native English speaker, has worked hard to maintain a high GPA throughout high school, especially during virtual learning,” the Rotary Club wrote in a Jan. 20 Facebook post.
The award was presented alongside the following business partners: The city of Yelm, Ken McCulloch-American Family Insurance, Masonry Cafe Catering, Olympia Federal Savings, Edward Jones: Pam Ferris, Pizzeria La Gitana, The Shiplap Shop and Coffee House, Yelm Walmart, Yelm Food Co Op and Yelm Grocery Outlet.
