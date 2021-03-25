Tenino junior Takari Hickle ran for four touchdowns and the Beavers ran away from cross-freeway foe Rochester, 64-40, in the annual non-league rivalry game Friday at home.
‘We battled through our league, a tough league, and ended with the rivalry game. The kids played well tonight,” Tenino coach Cary Nagel said. “(Hickle) is a good kid and plays really hard. He broke a couple long touchdown runs.”
Nagel said the annual game is one he looks forward to every year as the kids from both teams all know each other with many of them playing together when they were younger for Larch Mountain Little League, an organization that spans from Rochester to Tenino.
“It’s important to play this game every year,” Nagel said. “We like to keep the game going. They all know each other on a first-name basis.”
It was senior night for the Beavers, which end their season with a 4-2 record.
“The seniors sacrificed a lot and COVID threw a lot of curveballs,” Nagel said. “They all played well tonight.”
Rochester was led by do-it-all junior tailback Talon Betts, who rushed for two rushing scores and ran a kickoff to the house. The Warriors end their season 1-5, with their lone win coming against league rival Centralia.
