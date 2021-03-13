Yelm Tornados -- 15, 22, 6, 0
Timberline Blazers -- 0, 0, 6, 0
Yelm (5-0) scored five first-half touchdowns and ultimately held a young Timberline team (1-3) to 144 yards Friday night at South Sound Stadium to win 43-6.
It was a game dominated by rushing attacks for both teams as the Tornados had no pass completions but racked up 334 rushing yards.
Freshman running back Brayden Platt and sophomore quarterback Kyler Ronquillo each ran in two touchdowns for Yelm. Platt led the team with 14 points scored, thanks to a successful 2-point conversion, and Ronquillo had 95 yards over 14 carries.
Senior running back Sean Rohwedder led the night in rushing with 146 yards gained over 20 carries, and he took in a short run for a touchdown early in the first quarter. Yelm’s star running back now has 656 yards and 11 touchdowns recorded over five games.
Junior Logan Platt led Yelm in tackling with seven, and sophomore linebacker Ray Wright had one interception and a recovery for Yelm off a Timberline fumble.
The Blazers' only successful scoring drive came on a deep 39-yard pass from junior quarterback Palaina Hooper to senior receiver Jevon Brown late in the third quarter. Brown then ran 5 yards to score the team's only touchdown of the night.
Yelm Head Coach Jason Ronquillo said the word of the week for his boys was discipline.
“They stuck to the game plan, executed really, really well on both sides of the ball — even on special teams — and man, am I proud of these guys,” Ronquillo said.
He added later: “I’m excited for these kids. One more week, hopefully they soak it up — especially for the seniors. It’s been a bitter-sweet year … We’ll be playing for the seniors next Friday night.”
The Tornados are currently undefeated and will more than likely end their shortened season with that distinguished title. They’ll face a winless North Thurston team, coming off a 42-0 loss against River Ridge, next Friday for their final game.
Yelm at this point is also, without a doubt, the top team in the 3A South Sound Conference.
Back in 2019, in the leadup to the state tournament, Yelm was snuffed out by Peninsula to win the SSC’s No. 1 spot (this year, the Seahawks are competing in the Pierce-centric 4A South Puget Sound league due to COVID).
Ronquillo couldn’t comment Friday on when the last time it was that Yelm, if ever, has had a perfect season. Those details are to come.
