Rainier junior Selena Niemi won out her third-straight meet last week at a meet at Morton-White Pass.
Her time of 21 minutes, 1 second in the 5,000-meter race was about 2 minutes faster than her competition at Thursday’s meet. Onalaska’s Jennifer Reiman, a junior, finished second at 23:26.
Other Lady Mountaineers did well on the day in an eight-runner race. Sophomore Hayden Busic finished fourth at 25:03, junior Zoe Mathson finished fifth at 26:10 and sophomore Hailey Tyrrell finished sixth at 26:54.
Due to the low number of racers, there were no team scores.
On the boys side, Rainier juniors Ryan Doidge and Dylan Davis were edged out of the first-place spot by Morton-White Pass’ Alex Brown at 18:09. Doidge finished second at 18:26 and Davis finished third at 18:40.
Rainier’s Zach Coleman, a sophomore, also had a top-10 finish Thursday. He held steady at seventh with a time of 19:45 in the 32-man race.
Onalaska (41) as a team narrowly beat out the Mountaineers (42) for the win, with Morton-White Pass (63) coming in third and Adna (82) finishing fourth.
The Mountaineers hosted a makeup league meet Tuesday at home. Results were not available by the NVN’s print press deadline.
Tornados Find Success Against Hawks
The Yelm boys team outpaced the River Ridge Hawks on Friday, March 5, in a 18-41 blowout at the Lacey Regional Athletic Complex.
Tornados senior Bryce Cerkowniak finished in the top spot with a season record of 16:11. Down the line, Yelm junior Ryan Lange and sophomore Zachary Walsh paced each other to finish second and third, respectively, with times of 17:28 and 17:35.
The leading pack of three would prove about 1.5-minutes faster than Hawks freshman Bailey Frerich, who finished in at 19:07 in his team’s top spot.
Yelm senior Kya Ramirez had a strong first-place finish with a season record of 22:50, but Hawks senior Naya Rogers and junior Sarah Ammons would pace each other to finish second and third, respectively, at 23:22 and 23:23.
Sophia Laughlin, a freshman runner for the Tornados, nabbed her fourth-straight top-10 finish against River Ridge, clinching fourth place in a time of 23:25.
Yelm junior Clare Lawlor also had a good day, finishing 10th at 26:22. Freshman Kara Fowler finished 14th at 27:19, sophomore Breanna Hurajt finished 15th at 27:57 and sophomore Natalie Webster finished 17th at 29:08.
The Lady Hawks ultimately had more runners up top, and so they bested the Tornados 23-38.
The Tornados will be at Timberline on Friday, March 12, for another regular conference meet.
