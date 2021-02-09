Yelm High School’s Kya Ramirez on Tuesday signed an athletic scholarship to run cross country at Saint Martin’s University.
The school was a top choice for the senior runner, who will compete for the Saints on a $4,000 annual scholarship.
“It means so much to me because my heart is in my community, my heart is with my community,” said Ramirez, a 4.0 student-athlete. “I am here because of them.”
She added that she was surprised when Saint Martin's cross country coach Jim Brewer reached out a couple weeks ago with the offer, and said she's thankful.
Ramirez said she’s excited to keep improving on her abilities while making new friends at the college. During the 2019 cross country season, Ramirez and two other girls clinched individual spots to run at the district cross country championship.
The Lady Tornados will look to improve on that performance when they attend their first meet at Capital High School on Feb. 13. Due to new South Sound Conference guidelines aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19, attendees will not be allowed at the competition.
“The amount of improvement — it has been phenomenal, and it’s all just a testament to the hard work she’s put in,” said Tornados head girls cross country coach Dan Baker, who has coached her for four years. “What she has done for our program, and in her leadership role, it will be a very large hole for us to try and fill. From our perspective it’s not she’s lucky to go to Saint Martin’s, it’s Saint Martin’s is lucky to have her go there.”
