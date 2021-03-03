The Yelm High School volleyball team returns six seniors and some strong juniors to a 13-girl roster this year, and the team is looking to make the most of a shortened six-week season.
As of late last week, the Tornados held a 2-3 record in a regionalized 3A South Sound Conference after suffering a 3-0 loss to a dominant and undefeated Capital Cougars on Thursday, Feb. 25. Yelm will face 4A Olympia this Thursday, March 4.
The Tornados this year return a plethora of knack and know-how to the court through senior Natalie McLaughlin and juniors Jaelynn Carrier and Molly Corak. The team has also found young talent in sophomores Nolah Woffard and Selina Perez, who will start for the team, said head coach John Reopelle.
“They’re good, and we’re trying to keep the flow of talent. You have to play that young talent,” said Reopelle, who has coached the team for five years. He added later: “We’ll compete, we’ll play great defense, and we’ll hang into every point and see what the outcome is.”
The goal this season, Reopelle said, is to get the team out on the court. After only five practices, the Tornados held their first game against Capital on Feb. 9.
Yelm has so far found victories against the River Ridge Hawks and the Timberline Blazers.
