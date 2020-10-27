A number of Rainier High School teams are back to practice after an extended period apart due to COVID-19 restrictions in the spring and summer.
For some student-athletes, this was the first time seeing their team in full since state-mandated restrictions were put into place last March; for others, this served as just another day with friends with whom they’ve been hanging out with since the start of the shutdown.
The Rainier boys and girls basketball teams on Monday, Oct. 26, held their seventh organized practice with their coaches. Though the pre-practice for the season isn’t required to start until late December, according to a revised season schedule from Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, the Mountaineers are looking to shake off whatever stiffness quarantine may have brought on.
Despite the comradery exuding from practice, there’s still some doubts about whether or not the tentative Jan. 4 start date for matchups will actually happen — but the plan overwhelmingly seems to be to hope for the best and plan for the worse.
Gathering the team Monday afternoon, Head Boys Coach Jeremy Landrum told his team that the new guidance starting that day was to work in pods no larger than six people. The requirements to keep his boys practicing change every day, Landrum said, which has kept them on their toes.
“There can be as many kids in the gym as you want, but you have to have a buffer with six kids. With all these little loopholes, you got to figure out how it works,” he said. “We got to practice most of the summer. What limited us was the scrimmages.”
Currently, his team is only allowed to practice three days a week, Landrum said.
He’s had at least 16 kids coming out to practice at the Mountaineers gymnasium. The makeup of his team looks fairly similar to what he saw last year. It’s a fairly young team, composed of mostly sophomores and juniors.
Landrum said the bright spot to that is he doesn’t have any seniors who are missing out on their final year of high school sports.
“First, we want to have a successful season. To even have a season, at the rate we’re going and the limitations we’re setting, it’s going to be really hard. Our league goes into four counties,” he said, adding that every county will have to be on the same page and be in the same standing with the virus.
“We’re pretty much just stuck. (The state’s) never put kids above what’s going on, and I don’t know why they’d start now. I’m hopeful, and we’re preparing like we are,” he said.
His kids are raring to go, Landrum said, so much so that a small group of them have been driving out to Astoria weekly to play in a weekend league. That team’s run is being cut short this weekend as the Mountaineers head to Lewis County for the team’s first competition in more than six months
Junior guard Ian Sprouffske was one of the kids who participated in the Astoria league. It all started with him and his teammates playing ball on the outdoor court at Wilkowski Park.
“It feels good to be back on the court. We’ve been putting in work all summer, and you come in here and see how it pays off,” he said. “It was close to four or five times a week. Someone would just text everyone, ‘Want to go down to the court?’”
Sprouffske said he’s hoping to have a basketball season for his junior year, noting that he’s just excited to get back on the court to play basketball again. This would be his third season with the Mountaineers.
Junior wing Baron Rearden, who stood at 6-foot-3 according to last year’s roster and looks to have grown noticeably since then, said this is his second year playing for the Mountaineers. Playing on the team has developed into a love for him, he said.
“We’ve been playing in Oregon, so that’s been nice. But it’s not the same. School ball is way better,” he said, noting that the six-hour round trip has been worth it to play.
Rearden said he plans on playing football in the WIAA’s Season 3, which is tentatively marked to start in early March.
Brandon Eygabroad, head coach of the hot-handed Lady Mountaineers, said he’s hopeful they’ll pull through with a season. On Monday, he had six girls practicing on the court.
“We have some unfinished business,” Eygabroad said of last year’s season, which ended without a berth to regionals or state. “We had lofty goals, justified from last year … This time on the court is really just an opportunity for them to see each other.”
