Young athletes interested in the 2021 spring Nisqually Basin Youth Baseball League can register between Jan. 15 and March 5, according to the league’s president.
Practices are set to begin in March, with games starting in April. More information, including registration, can be found online at this link: https://www.leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=nbyb.
Dates are tentative.
Greg Ireland, league president and a coach himself, said they plan on expanding the league this year to include a Babe Ruth option for 13- and 14-year-old players.
“Kids will make friends with people that don’t go to their school and this helps to keep the community bonded as everyone will continue to know each other as in year’s past before Yelm got so big,” he said in a prepared statement.
Coaches are encouraged to bring back players from previous years.
Coach registration closed on Dec. 15.
