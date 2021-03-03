In a quadruple-header nightcap held in Montesano Saturday, Napavine let the momentum from last week’s thrilling win carry into Saturday’s matchup with Rainier, as the Tigers drubbed Rainier for a 55-12 victory.
The Tigers, who were shutout by Onalaska in the season opener, responded by outgunning powerhouse Kalama 49-32 in a shootout last week.
“Sometimes you’ve got to get kicked in the teeth,” Napavine coach Josh Fay said.
The Tigers kept their feet on the pedal against Rainier Saturday, jumping out to a 22-0 lead in the first 18 minutes, starting with quarterback Laythan Demarest’s 47-yard touchdown jaunt on a QB sweep. Gavin Parker’s 7-yard TD run was followed by Demarest’s 53-yard long-bomb touchdown strike to tight end Cade Evander, who shed a tackle on the way to the endzone.
“We were able to be balanced running and throwing the ball,” Fay said. “It was important, offensively, for us to execute, and upfront we did a nice job setting the tone.”
The real turning point happened just before the half, when Parker took a screen-play 25 yards for his second score of the night to give the Tigers a 24-point lead at the break.
“Up until that point, I wasn’t sure where our enthusiasm was,” Fay said. “That definitely raised the intensity level for us. It really sparked us for the second half.”
Napavine kept it going after the break, pouring on 25 more points while allowing just one more Mountaineers’ touchdown en route to the victory.
Demarest finished with four total touchdowns, going 8-for-13 passing with 149 yards and two TDs and 13 rushes for a game-high 159 yards and two scores. Tanner Low ran just six times for 134 yards and two TDs, while freshman backup quarterback Ashton Demarest had one rush for a touchdown.
Evander caught one pass for 54 yards and Parker had one for 25 yards, both for touchdowns, while Lucas Dahl added two catches for 33 yards and three rushes for 15 yards.
Rainier quarterback Mike Green led the Mountaineers with 62 rushing yards to go with 108 passing and one touchdown. Jake Jeske added 39 yards rushing and a TD, Carson Edminster hauled in a 13-yard TD pass and Ian Sprouffske finished with two catches for 59 yards. Sean Mahaffey led the defense with eight tackles and Jacob Uch had several big hits for Rainier.
The Tigers outgained the Mountaineers 483 to 216 in total yardage, including 334 to 136 in rushing and 149 to 80 in passing.
Rainier (1-1) travels to Pe Ell to take on Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
