The Wahkiakum Mules were too much for the visiting Rainier Mountaineers in a 10-0 mercy-rule defeat in a Central 2B League baseball game on Monday in Cathlamet.
Mules pitcher Beau Carlson tossed all five innings of two-hit ball, striking out eight while walking none. Jake Jeske and Ryder Cruse had the two hits for the Mountaineers in the loss.
“We did not come out with any fire,” Rainier coach Mark Mounts said. “Jake threw a good game, and we just didn’t play defense behind him.”
Rainier (3-2) visits Toledo on Thursday for a 4 p.m. first pitch.
