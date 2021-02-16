TOLEDO — In this group of Indians’ first-ever game playing in the snow, Toledo was able to adjust just a tad bit better than visiting Rainier.
Davin Kinsman and Trey Rego combined for 146 rushing yards and two scores as the Indians held off the Mountaineers at home Monday in a field blanketed with weekend snow.
“The field was slow,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “I’m proud of the way our guys played overall.”
Christensen praised Kinsman and Rego for their rushing efforts, which proved to be tough sledding all afternoon. Defensively, Jesse Towns was commended for his ferocity tackling. The Indians spent three hours shoveling snow to prep the field for play.
“It was exhausting for the kids to run in,” Christensen said. “Every yard was hard to come by.”
Kinsman started off the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown plunge with 5:50 left in the first half. The Indians converted the two-point conversion shovel pass to go up 8-0.
Rainier answered back just before halftime, when running back Jake Jeske broke free for a long run down to the redzone. Five plays later, Jeske punched it in for a 2-yard score of his own. The failed two-point conversion run kept the Indians in the lead at 6-0 with 1:06 left in the half.
Rego found the endzone on a 4-yard scamper with four minutes left in the third quarter, and another successful two-point conversion gave the Indians a 16-6 lead. Rainier would score one more time, when Jeske scored from 2 yards out for his second TD of the night. Another failed two-point attempt kept the Indians in the lead at 16-12 with 4:30 left in the game.
Rainier wouldn’t threaten again for the final four minutes and Toledo held on for the season-opening victory at home.
Rego had a team-high 76 rushing yards on 13 carries, while Kinsman added 70 yards on 30 carries and Jacob Marley ran the ball six times for 41 yards. Toledo quarterback Ryan Bloomstrom was 3-for-10 passing for 30 yards. Kinsman added one reception for 10 yards and Carlo Arceo-Hansen caught one ball for 8 yards.
Toledo travels to Pe Ell to take on Pe Ell-Willapa Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.
Rainier hosts Adna at 7 p.m. on Friday.
