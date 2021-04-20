The Rainier Mountaineers took second as a team on Monday during a track and field meet at Tenino, with the boys program clutching 52 points and the girls scoring 48.
Montesano rolled away with the No. 1 spot as a team with their boys scoring 60 points and girls scoring 73, Northwest Christian took third with boys at 12 points and girls at 8 points, and Tenino boys and girls both took fourth with 8 and 2 points scored, respectively.
Rainier’s Jeremiah Nubbe took two personal records on the day and broke the Washington state junior’s discus record with a throw of 196 feet even. He also gained 7 inches on his shot put throw with a first-place throw of 54-07, and took second in javelin with a 137-07 throw.
Senior Benjamin Johnson had wheels on the day for the Mountaineers and the competition couldn’t keep up. He took first in the 100-meter dash at 11.76 seconds, first in the 200 at 23.96 seconds, and first in the 400 at 52.16.
He also ran in the tail-end of the boys 4x400 relay, which also took first. The team is comprised of Gabriel Price, Brandon Diehl, Ryan Doidge and Johnson.
Junior Thomas Ronne found a personal best in the triple jump for the Mountaineers with a 38-05 jump.
The Lady Mountaineers also caught fire in Tenino.
Selena Niemi had a stellar day out on the track, taking first in both the 800 and 1600 at a personal best of 2:31 and season best of 5:48, respectively.
Kaeley Schultz took first in both hurdle events that day. She ran a 17.50-second 100-meter hurdle race and a personal-best with a 50.37-second 300-meter hurdle. She also took first in the high jump with a second record 5-02 jump.
The girls 4x400 relay, comprised of Hayden Busic, Hailey Tyrell, Zoe Mathson and Niemi, took second place at 4:54.77.
Rainier’s throwers also had power. Isabella Holmes had a personal best throw in the discus with a 111-08 result that gave her first. She also took second in the shot put with a 29-04 throw.
Autumn Kenney took first in the shot put with a chuck of 30-08 and Schultz rallied back to the javelin to take first on a 103-foot throw.
