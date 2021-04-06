Rainier ace Bailey Elwell tossed an eight-strikeout one-hitter across three innings as Rainier romped to a 14-1 victory in four innings over Wahkiakum at home on Monday.
The Mountaineers (3-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season last Wednesday to Onalaska by hammering nine hits against the Mules. Alyssa Lofgren led with three hits while Miah Reynolds added two and Raychel Hansen drove in two runs. Reynolds struckout one in ⅔ of an inning in relief.
“This is the first time in years that Rainier has been so competitive,” Rainier coach Kyle Greenwood said. “It’s good. It’s nice to get another win… the girls played really well and the chatter is translating into confidence.”
Rainier hosts Toledo (3-1) on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.