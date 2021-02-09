Yelm High School senior Slade Edwards last Wednesday signed a national letter of intent to play football next year with the Central Washington University Wildcats.
“The opportunity is great. It’s a higher level of football. I get to continue to perfect my technique and continue to grow as a person,” the 6-foot-2, 280-pound lineman said during a socially-distanced signing event. “On top of that, I get to continue my education at a great school that has a lot of opportunities, which I’m still undecided, but they offer a lot for me.”
Edwards said the offer comes with a one-third tuition scholarship opportunity that will be kicked up to full coverage of his tuition once he’s a starter.
CWU plays in the Division II Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC), which covers six states and Canadian provinces in the region, though most schools don’t host football programs.
Edwards said the discussions started at the Cleats vs. Cancer football showcase that took place over the summer at the school. Head coach Chris Fisk took notice quickly, and they scheduled a visit weeks later. Edwards later attended a fall tryout for the team.
“I did a tryout. They really liked what I did, and they offered me right there,” he said.
Edwards is set to start his final season with the Tornados this Friday, Feb. 12. The team is still looking for an opponent for the scrimmage-style matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.