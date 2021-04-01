Jeremiah Nubbe just can’t stop. The competition can’t keep up, and coaches are having to move his discus circle back.
The Rainier junior on Thursday, March 25, again bested his school’s discus record, this time improving it by more than 3 feet on a 183-foot, 8-inch throw at the Central 2B track and field opener at home.
This is the third time Nubbe has bested the school record in discus — and that’s not counting the non-qualifying virtual meets he kept up on last year during the start of the pandemic. He is among the top-five best discus throwers in the nation and is currently ranked as the No. 1 thrower on Athletic.net.
Prior to Nubbe coming on the scene as a freshman in 2019, the Rainier boys discus record was set at 157’1 by Ian Russell in 2018.
Nubbe last week also took first in the shot put with a throw of 52’ 2.5.
Josh Frunz, the Mountaineers head boys coach, said Nubbe’s mood overall that day was rather disappointed.
“Only because he was throwing much better at practice. He put a tremendous amount of time in on his own and he is very dedicated to his workout regiments and training, nutrition and everything. He’s a testament to hard work and what he’s been able to do on the field,” said Frunz, who’s been coaching Rainier track and field since 2006.
During practice, the junior standout has been throwing into the low 190s, Frunz said, so it’s likely he’ll once again best himself in the discus. Nubbe is becoming so highly skilled in discus that his throws at practice are even starting to hit a fence on the other side of the field, so they’ve had to move his circle.
“He’s a really good athlete, but he also has the work ethic and attitude to go with it,” Frunz said of the 4.0 student, adding that if not for COVID-19 canceling last year’s season and shortening this year’s, it’s likely Nubbe would have secured four state championships in the event.
Frunz also estimates it won’t be too long before Nubbe cracks the shot put record. He’s already throwing near the top spot, and even surpassed it last spring during a virtual meet.
That record, oddly enough, was set back in 1997 by Frunz himself during his senior year.
“It was a big PR for me, but now it’s all about Jeremiah,” a humble Frunz said of his state championship throw that measured 52’ 5.25 — a whole 3 inches longer than what Nubbe threw Thursday.
But his coaches believe in his ability and that he’ll be able to continue making strides in both events. Coaches, for now, don’t seem to be as worried about him moving up his goals as they are about moving the pits and throwing circles.
Adna, Kalama and Toledo all competed at Rainier’s meet last week. The Mountaineers will again host another Central 2B meet this Thursday, April 1, for their second week of competition.
Other Results From the Mountaineers
Rainier senior Benjamin Johnson took first in both the boys 100-, 200- and 400-meter races with times of 11.98 seconds, 23.83 and 54.39, respectively.
Junior Ryan Doidge found a personal best in the pole vault with an 11’ 6 vault and a first place finish, as well.
Rainier sophomore Chase MacFarland took first in the triple jump with a 28’ 4 jump and a personal best to boot.
Mountaineers sophomore Hailey Tyrrell took first in the 800-meter with a 3-minute flat run, and junior Selena Niemi took first in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs.
Junior Kaeley Schulze had a sizable lead in the javelin, finishing at the top spot with a 99-foot throw — roughly 30-feet longer than the competition.
