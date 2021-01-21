Hopes are still high that Yelm and Rainier high school athletes can start their sports season on Feb. 1, even as recommendations for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) remain fluid.
Washington’s high school sports authority says Season 1 sports — which include cross country, football, softball, girls soccer, volleyball and some high school tennis — are set to start their seven-week season on Feb. 1, with some leagues possibly starting sooner.
Dates for Seasons 2 and 3, which include many spring sports and some considered “high risk” by the state, have yet to be determined.
While some high school athletic departments remain cautiously optimistic, others are diving in head first.
“Rainier Athletics is excited to announce we will be starting our fall athletics season Feb 1st. Please make sure your currently physical, athletic code and emergency form are turned in before Feb. 1st,” read a recent Facebook post from Rainier High School athletics.
The Mountaineers compete in the Central 2B league, with most of the competition coming against rural schools in Lewis County. A phone call to Rainier Athletic Director Jerrad Jeske was not returned Friday or Monday.
Yelm Athletic Director Rob Hill said the South Sound Conference (SSC) will host cross country, volleyball, girls soccer and football for Season 1. The biggest change is that many of the spring sports that would regularly begin practice in February will start in mid-March.
The idea, Hill said, is to lessen the possibility that athletes have to choose between two sports they love.
"We didn't want kids to have choices between sports that they didn't have to make before," he said. "If we get pushed back some more, there's an option for a two-season schedule where kids would have to make decisions."
This also comes as leagues finalize shifting teams around to play in leagues within their home county.
Olympia High School, a 4A school that competes in the 4A South Puget Sound League, will play temporarily this spring in the SSC. Meanwhile Gig Harbor and Peninsula, both Pierce County 3A schools that compete in the SSC, will pivot to compete in the Pierce-centric South Puget Sound League.
In addition to competition likely looking different this year, spectators at competitions will not be allowed, per a request from the state.
Hill said they’re working on contingency plans to accommodate live streaming games at Yelm.
"It's a 'wait and see, and watch the numbers’ (situation)," Hill said. "It's going to be an adventure, but our priority is to get our kids some opportunities."
