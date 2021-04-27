The Mountaineer girls’ track and field team placed second and the boys’ team placed fourth out of 11 teams each at the 2B Central League Championships for Track and Field last Friday, April 23 at Chinook Stadium in Kalama.
Qualified athletes will go on to compete in the District IV 2B Championships at 3 p.m. today, April 29, at Rainier High School.
Girls
The girls’ team scored 128 points, coming in under Kalama, which had 145. Rainier juniors Selena Niemi and Kaeley Schultz each took home three first place titles.
Niemi’s triumphs happened in the 3200-meter race, where she finished with a time of 13:01.26; in the 1600-meter race, where she finished with a time of 5:49.06; and in the 800-meter race, where she finished with the time of 2:33.90. In this third event, Rainier sophomore Hailey Tyrell found second with a time of 2:49.45.
Schultz’s top finishes were in the 100-meter hurdles contest, where she PRed with a time of 16.83; in the high jump, where she got a towering 4-08.00; and in javelin, where she threw 106-01. Schultz also earned second in the 300-meter hurdles, where she hopped her way to a time of 49.81, a personal record.
Other first-place finishers for Rainier were junior Isabella Holmes with a discus outing of 111-09, a personal record; and senior Alia Garner, who pole vaulted her way to a score of 9-00.00.
Notably, the Rainier team for the 4x400 relay received second place, where Hailey Tyrrell, Hayden Busic, Zoe Mathson and Niemi ran an aggregate 4:49.73.
In addition, Rainier junior Autumn Kenney achieved a personal record in shot put, where she threw herself to third place with an outing of 33-04.00.
Boys
Junior Jeremiah Nubbe was the hero of the boys’ team, topping the podium twice with a shot put score of 55-06.50, a personal record; and a discus tally of 184-11. Nubbe also netted third in javelin with a score of 145-02.
Another notable performer was junior Ryan Diodge with his first-place pole vault score of 12-06.00, a personal record.
Junior Thomas Ronne took second in the triple jump with a distance of 39-00.75.
The boys’ score came out to 81, where Kalama also took the day with 123 points.
