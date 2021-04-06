A number of Yelm athletes have been named to the 2020 South Sound Conference All-Conference Girls Soccer Team.
Junior forward Jordan Rabalais, sophomore midfielder Meridee Hill and senior fullback Megan Thomas were named to the 16-member all-conference first team. Senior goalie My’Kel Jones and senior center back Hailey McGuire were named to the second team.
“These young ladies have represented both conference and school well. In this difficult season, they have exemplified the best things sport has to offer, teamwork, dedication, sportsmanship, effort, hard work and skill,” read a letter with all six SSC head coaches’ signatures.
Despite the challenges presented during the COVID-19 season, the Tornados this season had a successful year going 7-4-1 overall.
Yelm Head Coach Jay Dorhauer said he wished there was more for this team after a quality regular conference season, but noted that they were blessed to have had the opportunity to play at all.
“I don’t think I have felt more proud of a team as a coach than with this team. The five selected for first and second team are great examples of what all our girls did all year,” Dorhauer wrote in an email. “In a year when we didn’t know when or if we would have a season, these girls focused on the only thing that they could control, and that was working hard and becoming better soccer players. These five individuals did that, and the team as a whole did that. Sometimes you do that and it doesn’t always show up in the results, but fortunately this year it did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.