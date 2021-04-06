Rainier swept both sides of a 2B Central League track and field meet at home on Thursday, claiming 180 points on the boys side and 158 points on the girls side to win both handily.
Onalaska was second in the boys with 93 points and was fifth in the girls with 26 points. Morton/White Pass finished fourth with 43 points and third with 73 points. Mossyrock placed fifth (37 points) and fourth (72).
For Rainier, Jeremiah Nubbe now has the second furthest discus throw in the nation after throwing the disc 189-03 on Thursday, according to Athletic.net. He also won the shot put by launching a massive PR of 53-08.
Benjamin Johnson took the 100 meter dash in 11.3 seconds, a personal best. Johnson also took the 200 (24.0), the 400 (57.7) and helped the Rainiers to a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay with Colton Howells, Gabriel Price and Logan Bowers.
Bowers and Price were also a part of the 4x400 relay team, along with Ryan Doidge and Dylan Davis, that won by three seconds in a time of 4:02.1
Doidge, in addition to the relay win, took top honors in the pole vault, clearing a personal best 12 feet, beat teammate Price by three feet. Fellow Mountaineer Thomas Ronne, who also won the triple jump with a leap of 38-09, tied Price at 9 feet.
For full results, visit Athletic.net. Onalaska visits Wahkiakum on April 13. MWP is at Adna that day, as well. Rainier visits Raymond on April 15 and Mossyrock is off until it hosts the District IV meet on April 15.
