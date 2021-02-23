A flurry of Adna penalties and turnovers spelled defeat for the Pirates and offered Rainier all the opportunity it needed as the Mountaineers took a 34-6 victory at home Friday night in Southwest Washington 2B Football League action.
Adna, in its first game since the state semifinals in November 2019, committed 12 turnovers and turned the ball over five times in what would prove costly against a Rainier team that was coming off a narrow 16-12 defeat to Toledo four days earlier and jumped at every chance the Pirates gave them.
The trouble started early for the Pirates, surrendering a 40-yard touchdown reception from Mountaineers’ quarterback Mike Green to wideout Jacob Uch on a 4th-and-20 that put Rainier up for good with eight minutes left in the first quarter.
Sophomore running back Jake Jeske made it 14-0 after punching one in from 2 yards out with 9:41 left before halftime.
A little over a minute later, Adna fumbled and Mahaffey scooped it up and took it 15 yards for the score, giving the Mountaineers a 20-0 lead with 8:04 left before the break.
The Pirates’ troubles continued when they botched the punt return and Rainier’s Uch fell on it on the Pirates’ 40-yard line. A few plays later, Jeske tacked on another rushing score, this time again from 2 yards out to put Rainier up 26-0 with six minutes still to go before the half.
Yardage-wise, the game ended up being surprisingly even. Rainier ran for 138 yards and passed for 59 for a total of 202. Adna ran for 131 and passed for 16 more for a total of 147.
Jeske led the Mountaineers in rushing with 13 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Green was 5-for-11 passing for 59 yards in the air and one touchdown to go with 65 yards rushing. For the Pirates, Zach Berg carried the ball 14 times for 45 yards, quarterback Ryan Young ran nine times for 40 yards and Gabe Slape had seven touches for 30 yards.
“It was ugly football and the conditions were terrible,” Adna coach K.C. Johnson said. “We struggled getting anything going. It was weird. Like I told the kids, ‘If you don’t have 12 penalties and five turnovers, it’s a battle.”
The road gets no easier for Adna (0-1) as it faces Kalama at noon on Saturday in Montesano. Rainier (1-1) takes on state semifinalist Napavine on Saturday in Montesano.
