The Yelm Tornados (4-4) caught early fire Tuesday night at home against the River Ridge Hawks (0-8) and didn’t let up, snapping four goals in the second half for a 6-1 blowout.
Junior forward Jordan Rabalais and sophomore midfielder Aubrey Cayford led the night in goals with two each. Senior fullback Megan Thomas also tallied one goal in the 42nd minute, with the Hawks defense scoring an own-goal off a corner kick by Yelm’s Gabbi Becraft.
Rabalais also left the evening with five shots on goal and Cayford at three.
“Every game, we’ve just gotten better -- which is what you want out of them. I still don’t think we’ve peaked, I still think we’ve got some more in us,” said Yelm head coach Jay Dorhauer. “They’re starting to play not just good soccer, but smart soccer. They’re starting to get their eyes up, see the field and see where the ball needs to go instead of kicking it into open spaces.”
The Tornados exercised patience well against the Hawks, Dorhauer said. River Ridge packed their defense, so when Yelm got the chance to play it slow and look for those openings it paid off.
“There’re opportunities all over the field to be a little more creative, show a little more patience, but I think there are times too when we’ve got to be a little more urgent and get numbers forward,” Dorhauer said.
The evening started with the Tornados providing pressure up the sides against the Hawks. Rabalais received the ball in the middle and booted it from 20 yards out into the net for a 22nd minute goal. She again found the back of the net by running it in after a pass from senior forward Alyssa Jackson in the 37th minute.
The Tornados scored two goals in the first 10 minutes back after halftime thanks to a 42nd-minute run-in from Thomas and a 47th-minute tap from Cayford.
River Ridge junior midfielder Ashley Tuttle kicked a grounder in the 73rd minute to tally her team’s only point against Yelm.
With eight games under their belt, Rabalais leads the Tornados in total goals with six. Cayford has five and sophomore midfielder Meridee Hill has three.
Yelm’s backend has remained a solid force so far this season, Dorhauer said, even against 4A Olympia. Senior goalie My’Kel Jones shut out Timberline in a 3-0 win and against North Thurston in a 5-0 result.
The Tornados will remain home for the remaining conference matchups. They’ll host their senior night Thursday against Timberline (3-3-1), and host North Thurston (2-4-2) and 1A Eatonville (0-3-1) next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.