Though the Mountaineers were given a 7-4 defeat at the hands of Toutle Lake on Thursday, April 22, they came together as a team and never backed down.
At least, that’s how head coach Mark Mounts put it in an email to the Nisqually Valley News last Friday.
“Last night’s game was the epitome of what the coaching staff wants Rainier baseball to look like because we out-hustle and have passion in everything that we are doing,” Mounts said.
Two standouts were players Gavin Owen and Mikey Green.
“Gavin Owen had his best outing of the year and we played pretty good defense behind him,” Mounts said. “Mikey Green caught a great game and all the boys finally played loose and fought throughout the whole contest.”
As a team, the Mountaineers kept working on their pitch count offensively and limited their defensive miscues, he said.
In the future, the team is going to work on “playing tough, gritty, hard-nosed baseball,” Mounts said. “If they can be their best personally, the rest will take care of itself.”
And it wasn’t like the Mountaineers weren’t in for a challenge right off the bat.
“First, we were facing one of the best pitchers in the state no matter what the classification, and the boys didn’t back down one bit,” Mounts said.
At 4-6 overall, the team has had a middling season, but as they grow in stature and skill, the sky could be the limit.
“I’m proud of the hustle and determination our young squad showed,” Mounts said. “The boys took a giant step in the right direction last night and our community is proud of how they represented Rainier.”
