Rainier quarterback Mike Green threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns and the Mountaineers took a 32-7 win over Pe Ell-Willapa Valley Friday night in Pe Ell.
Rainier (2-2) got back on track after losing to Napavine last weekend while PWV (0-3) lost its third straight. The Titans, racked with injuries, started multiple kids who were playing their first-ever varsity snaps.
“We hung with them for a little while,” PWV coach Josh Fluke said. “I’m happy the way we played. Rainier had a couple big passes… but this group of kids are fighters.”
Derek Fluke accounted for the Titans’ lone score, a 3-yard touchdown run with 6:17 left in the game. Fluke finished with 10 carries for 44 yards. Wil Clements had a team-high 55 yards rushing on 14 carries, and Blake Howard added 15 carries for 43 yards.
Rainier wideout Sean Mahaffey had a game-high 154 yards receiving and three touchdowns on four catches, while Ethan Gonzalez tallied 48 yards rushing and one TD.
