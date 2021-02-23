Nisqually-based minor league basketball team Quad City Flames will be joining the National Professional Basketball Association’s Northwest Division this year for spring ball.
The announcement was made by the league in a Feb. 9 news release. The move comes as the Flames look to expand their summer league offerings and provide more lucrative opportunities to its players, franchise owner and coach Marcus “Doc” Stancil previously said.
“They’ve got a great relationship in the community and have strong business ties to former professional players at all levels and Doc is a been-there, done-that kind of guy —as a player, coach, and team owner,” PBA Commissioner Chris Terrell said in a statement.
The Flames traditionally have played their summer league in the Minor League Basketball Association. The team in 2019 was crowned series champions. It’s unclear whether or not they’ll continue in the league.
Stancil previously said they were hoping to sign a contract with Florida-based The Basketball League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.