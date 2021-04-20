A six-run inning at the bottom of the fourth combined with steady pitching handed the Rainier Mountaineers (4-2) an 8-4 win at home over the Napavine Tigers (3-4) on Wednesday, April 14.
The Mountaineers made 15 hits over six and a half innings, and pitcher Bailey Elwell threw 13 strikeouts and allowed four walks.
Miah Reynolds was solid on the plate for Rainier, going 4-for-4 on the plate and tallying two runs. Brooklynn Swenson tripled in the fourth inning off a high-flying hit to outfield, allowing Raychel Hansen and Trinity Anderson to score.
The Tigers nearly made a late-game revival in the top of the seventh inning with a pop-fly triple from Tanner Simpson to secure two runs, but Elwell struckout Napavine’s final count to secure the four-point win.
Simpson went 3-for-4 on the plate against Elwell, and she scored one run and totaled three RBIs for the Tigers.
“A lot of it was finding the timing of the pitches,” Mountaineers Head Coach Kyle Greenwood said of his girls’ mid-game momentum. “You just keep that ball rolling and that’s why it’s really important once you get a couple, you’ve got to keep the momentum going.”
Greenwood said Reynolds was consistent in getting the ball in play and had a good read on Napavine’s pitches.
“Her hand-eye coordination has been so key,” Greenwood said. “She’s not the tallest, but she wants to hit every pitch that comes her way.”
Cailyn Milton had a solid day in the circle for Napavine. Over four innings, Milton struckout six and walked only one, but allowed nine hits.
“From a defensive standpoint, Cailyn did a great job of throwing strikes,” Tigers Head Coach Josh Fay said. “She didn’t walk people, she hit her spots, changed her speed. We did a lot of good things defensively, which we’ve struggled with this year.”
Fay said his girls were aggressive at the plate against Rainier’s pitching. The Tigers managed eight hits and four walks.
The Tigers are still working out how to stifle those big play innings, Fay notes.
“When you play good teams and you give them extra at-bats, they’re going to eventually find some success. And they found some success,” Fay said.
Napavine Tigers --
0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 3
Rainier Mountaineers --
0, 0, 0, 6, 1, 1
