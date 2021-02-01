A 39-year-old Olympia man was cited Sunday night with driving under the influence after his vehicle struck the awning of the historic Rainier Hotel building.
No injuries were reported, according to Lt. Cameron Simper of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. A 2020 silver Toyota Camry was driving east on State Route 507 in downtown Rainier when it ran up onto the sidewalk and crashed through the building’s wooden awning, located at 112 Binghampton Street.
“Our deputy was the first one on scene, but the state came in and ended up handling it for us,” Simper said.
The vehicle was lodged underneath one of the building’s wooden posts but was able to be safely removed shortly after the incident.
“The only thing that saved the covered port was that the post landed on his vehicle,” said Mike Emmons, the building’s owner of 35 years. “It’s a mess but it’s fixable.”
The overall integrity of the building was not affected, Emmons said, despite the car running through three wooden posts. They hope to start work soon on erecting a new awning.
Main Street Cookie Company, which operates out of the building, was closed Monday due to the incident.
