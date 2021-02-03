Yelm Man With Blood-Alcohol Content of .229 Nearly Hits Vehicles on Yelm Avenue Friday Night
A 30-year-old Yelm man was booked into Nisqually Jail on the evening of Friday, Jan. 29, after reportedly nearly hitting multiple vehicles while driving under the influence on Yelm Avenue.
At around 10 p.m., Yelm officers were dispatched to reports of an erratic vehicle near the intersection with 93rd Avenue. According to police reports, the reporting party said the vehicle was swerving back and forth and had been passing multiple vehicles.
A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy shortly after pulled over a 2009 Toyota Scion matching the description in the 800 block of Yelm Avenue. Yelm police and the deputy made contact with the man, a Yelm resident, and noted he had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
He told officers he drank only two beers that evening. During a field sobriety test, the driver was very unsteady on his feet and was visibly swaying back and forth.
Officers then placed him into handcuffs and transported him back to the police department, where he provided a breath sample of between a 0.219 and 0.229 on a breathalyzer test. According to Washington state law, a person is guilty of DUI if their blood-alcohol content levels are at or above a 0.08.
He was later transported and booked into Nisqually Jail.
Onalaska Man Booked on DOC Warrant After Stealing Pressure Washer From Yelm Les Schwab
A 31-year-old Onalaska man was booked into Nisqually Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 27, after he allegedly stole a pressure washer valued at $554 from the Yelm Les Schwab in a stolen pickup truck.
Yelm officers were advised of a burglary that occurred around 3 p.m. at the tire center, located at 811 Yelm Ave., according to police records. The suspect was reportedly last seen driving a beige Ford F-350 toward Rainier on State Route 507.
According to an officer’s walkthrough of the scene, the suspect, later identified as Joshua Larson, 31, of Onalaska, had pulled into one of the ports with the pickup truck, entered the building through a nearby bay door and grabbed a new Stihl brand pressure washer. Larson then reportedly wheeled the equipment out to his truck, put it in the bed as an employee was confronting him, and drove off.
Nisqually Police and Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies later conducted a stop on Larson going westbound on State Route 510, near the intersection of Marvin Road and Steilacoom Road. While en route to the stop, Yelm police learned the pickup was reported stolen out of Mason County.
Larson was later booked into Nisqually Jail on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant for escape from community custody.
Roughly $5,000 in Tools Taken From Yelm Schools Van
Yelm Community Schools reported to the Yelm Police Department that an unknown suspect reportedly entered district property after 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, broke into a district-owned van and stole an estimated $5,000 worth of tools.
According to police reports, a nearby fence may have been cut to gain access to the van. The suspect entered the van by breaking open its back window, the cost of which to replace was estimated at $500.
The suspect also reportedly stole paperwork that was located in the vehicle’s glovebox.
No suspect has been identified in this case yet.
