Couple Cited for Shoplifting, ID Theft After Attempting to Cart Space Heaters, Tools Out of Walmart Fire Exit
A 49-year-old Port Orchard man was booked into Nisqually Jail and a 32-year-old Puyallup man was cited and released after the two attempted to wheel out a shopping cart full of space heaters and tools on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Yelm Walmart.
Yelm officers were advised at around 11 a.m. through dispatch of the incident. According to police reports, two men were attempting to exit near a fire exit in the gardening center and there was a silver car parked on the outside.
The officer reportedly made contact when the two men arrived at their vehicle. The Port Orchard man reportedly identified himself under a false name, “Jeremy Jackson,” to the officer, and quickly grew upset over the stop.
The Port Orchard man said he didn’t have to steal anything because he had money, and told the officer he was just trying to prove a point by taking the items — worth about $1,062 — out of the store. He eventually identified himself to police officers. He was charged with identity theft and third-degree theft.
According to police reports, a routine check of the Puyallup man’s background pulled up a $25,000 warrant for violation of protection order. The man was later booked into Nisqually Jail. He also faces a third-degree theft charge.
All-Terrain Vehicle Now Allowed on Many Public County Roads in Pierce County
Wheeled all-terrain vehicles (WATVs) are now allowed on most public county roads in south and east Pierce County, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Many drivers might notice new signs going up in these areas. According to a social media post from the department, that’s because a county ordinance that recently went into effect now allows these vehicles to drive on the roads with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less in unincorporated parts of the county.
Cities include Roy, McKenna, Buckley, Carbonado, Wilkeson and Eatonville.
Off-road and on-road WATV licenses are still required and can be obtained through the Washington State Department of Licensing. WATVs, according to the department, are not permitted on state highways, forest service roads, primitive roads, Pierce County property roads, utility easements or in national parks.
An interactive map can be found online.
