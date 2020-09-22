I am voting for Beth Doglio for Congress because of her advocacy for working people. As a state legislator, she passed a bill giving part-time workers the right to organize. When firefighters asked her to support the removal of harmful chemicals from their firefighting foam, she got that legislation through. She was crucial in the passing of the Paid Family Leave Act, which made Washington a leader nationwide on the amount of paid leave provided for families. It’s no wonder she has been endorsed by labor unions, all eight firefighter unions in the district, and teachers.
In Congress, Beth will continue fighting for the working class. She will fight for the policies she’s fought for here. Washington state has been rated the best state for workers and the best place for business nationally, so let’s send a representative to Congress who’s helped make that happen.
Join me in voting for Beth Doglio for the 10th Congressional District this Fall.
Kelly Quiroz
Yelm
