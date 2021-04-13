Last Monday morning around 7:30, a semi-truck driver was headed down a hill in southeast Tacoma. It was a normal drive down a wooded but busy street. As he neared the intersection and traffic light at the bottom of the hill, the driver discovered that his brakes in his big rig had failed.
He was barreling toward a stoplight with no way to stop.
What we know about the next few moments comes from a police report.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office tells us that the 45-year-old driver was able to steer his 18-wheeler away from other vehicles at the intersection of Waller Road and Pioneer Way East and into a nearby parking area for warehouses.
He tried to come to a safe stop, but there wasn’t room. The semi and trailer rolled. His cabin smashed into a warehouse, killing him.
“The driver’s quick actions prevented anyone else from being hurt,” KOMO News reports, citing the police officials, who said mechanical failure in the brakes caused the crash.
The incident earned a few paragraphs on news sites but little notice otherwise. There are crashes all the time. People are injured or die, and there is mourning, but life goes on for the rest of us.
What sticks with me about this story is that in his final seconds of life, as he discovers that he can’t stop, he keeps his wits about him and puts the safety of others first.
His last action was saving the lives of the other drivers in that busy intersection during morning rush hour.
It reminds me of a saying that I heard from Denny Waller, former publisher of this newspaper: “People will remember you for how you leave, whether it’s from a job, a relationship or from this life.”
Heroism is defined in many ways. One of them is an instinctive drive to risk one’s own life to protect those around you, especially strangers or the vulnerable.
I don’t know the name of the semi driver who died this week, but today I think of his brave, resourceful exit from this world. He lost his life but saved others. He was a hero.
I don’t know what regrets or heartbreaks he might have suffered or caused during his 45 years on this earth. I don’t know if he was a good man, a great man or one who struggled through disappointments and felt like a failure.
Still, those morning Tacoma commuters who are still alive because of his final moments can testify that when it really counted, he made his life matter.
May we all live so well.
•••
Brian Mittge can be reached at brianmittge@hotmail.com.
