A vote for Doglio is a vote for a clean energy future. In the past weeks, many Washingtonians experienced the effects of climate change, whether having to evacuate their homes or being trapped indoors by smoke. We are feeling the effects of climate change and we need leaders in Congress to fight for a clean energy future for future generations. Beth Doglio is the right person to get this work done.
Beth provided key leadership passing 100 percent Clean Electricity, Green Transportation and Environmental Justice policies. She also negotiated the Toxics Reduction Act, which is the nation’s most comprehensive.
Beth spent 13 years as campaign director at Climate Solutions, leading the regional Power Past Coal campaign that stopped seven coal terminals from opening. She passed landmark Clean Building legislation setting an efficiency standard for commercial infrastructure, the first in the nation.
We need a climate champion in Congress, we need Beth Doglio in Congress. Join me in ensuring a clean climate for America by voting for Beth Doglio for Congress in the 10th congressional district.
Nicole Neilson
Lacey
