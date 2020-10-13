Don’t vote for Marilyn Strickland for 10th Congressional seat; the Puyallup Tribe is still suing Tacoma to stop construction of LNG plant.
It was because of Mrs. Strickland that Tacoma is fighting to keep China from building a liquid nitrogen plant in Commencement Bay.
Mrs. Strickland will exploit Nisqually tribal land and other regions of Thurston County next — Pierce County cannot stand for her lies and two-faced leadership from three years ago.
Mr. Strickland has moved on to use the rest of our region.
Martin Cline
Tacoma
