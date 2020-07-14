In response to the June 16 letter to the editor questioning whether Thurston County Commissioner Gary Edwards is doing his job, I felt that I had to provide an answer — “yes.”
Edwards has been a representative of and voice for the smaller cities and towns and unincorporated areas of Thurston County. A much needed voice.
The interests and concerns of the citizens outside the city limits of the population centers of Thurston County and Washington state as a whole are far too often dismissed. Boards and commissions need balance, in particular those with positions filled by elected officials. Edwards helps provide that balance to the Thurston County Board of Commissioners.
After decades of protecting and serving Thurston County residents as a sheriff’s deputy and sheriff, I cannot be the only one to see that the decision to continue to represent and serve was made out of a desire to ensure the best for Thurston County and it’s citizens when most would be happy to enjoy retirement and make up for the family time sacrificed to prior service.
Re-elect Gary Edwards.
Michael Couthran
Yelm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.