Jonathan Sprouffske is the best choice for Thurston County Superior Court judge.
I am not political and have never written a letter to the editor. That being said, I’d like you to know, I am a seasoned (35 years) high school teacher and college adjunct professor.
In today’s world, we need some common sense and equality. My purpose in this letter is to encourage and remind you to vote in the primary election on Aug. 4.
I’d also like to ask you to support Jonathan Sprouffske, who is running for Thurston County Superior Court Judge Position No. 8 and is an amazing attorney, community member, family man, fire commissioner, Rotarian, and the list goes on.
As a teacher, you are always proud to see your students reaching their goals, but that pride increases when they return to serve their own community that they grew up in.
I was fortunate to have Jonathan Sprouffske as a student, and I have enjoyed having him as a friend, and even as an attorney.
He and his family have already done so much for our community, and I’m excited to see the great work he does in this new role.
Please join me and on Aug. 4 cast your vote for Jonathan Sprouffske for Superior Court Judge Position No. 8.
Sandra Moberg-Rossmaier
Yelm
