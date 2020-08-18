Early in 2018, my wife and I received a call we wish no other grandparents ever have to experience. It had been discovered that our 4-year-old granddaughter had been sexually abused multiple times over the past few months.
The feeling of nausea, rage, sadness and every other feeling was almost overwhelming at the time and continues to haunt our days and nights.
My wife and I are not in the area, so a close and trusted relative stepped forward to care for our granddaughter while the initial investigation was conducted into the possible actions of the people responsible for taking care of her.
While one person was eventually cleared of any possible wrongdoing, there was enough evidence to charge the male perpetrator.
The date of the arrest is the end of February 2018.
We believe in the power of the people, and in the end, know not much can be done in our case and we pray you never have to go through this experience.
If you do, then you need to be aware of the poor performance of our court system, and we recommend immediately hiring a lawyer.
We assumed that the prosecutor had our best interests in mind, and that was not the case. The county courts are more concerned about protecting the rights of the defendant, which are important but should devote as much time and effort into protecting the victims, especially children.
KN Mac
Yelm
