As the population of our region continues to grow in number and diversity, the leaders we choose to represent us become more important than ever. Each of us needs to research the candidates presented and make wise choices on the ballot.
I endorse and am voting for Beth Doglio to represent the 10th Congressional District because the integrity and caliber of our representation matters. I have known and worked with Rep. Doglio for a number of years and have always found her to be intelligent, willing to listen and never willing to compromise her integrity. She is committed to ensuring the legislation she promotes makes our lives better.
She began her local political career in the humble, yet important, position of Roosevelt Elementary PTA president, a challenging and rewarding post. In the Legislature, Rep. Doglio has continued her passion for your students by championing legislation that improves the education provided in our local schools.
Beth began her strong environmental record as the first executive director of the Washington Conservation Voters. I have personally worked with Beth on recent legislation that encourages private commercial property owners to make energy and seismic improvements to their properties. She proved receptive to the voices of property owners and government finance officials to craft legislation that benefits all. She has also fought to remove PFAS chemicals from firefighting foam, helping to preserve the health of firefighters.
Leadership is important, and my choice for Congress is Beth Doglio.
Jeff Gadman
Thurston County Treasurer
