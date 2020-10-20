One of the president’s many failings in addressing the crisis of COVID-19 has been his inability to understand a simple but difficult reality: That we cannot address the economic crisis until we address the core public health crisis and actually get this virus under control with a national plan.
As a retiree and senior with family members currently recovering from the coronavirus, I know how important that is.
Candidate for Congress Marilyn Strickland understands this. She has made this important point over and over. She’s laid out a common sense plan for addressing the virus: More research; boosting testing and making it free; more Personal Protective Equipment for first responders, health care and front line workers; and mandating that health insurance companies cover patient costs that have resulted from COVID-19.
That’s the kind of vision, leadership and representation the people of the South Sound need in Congress.
Patricia Henson
Lacey
