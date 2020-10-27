I would like to see our local pastors Jeff Adams and Sylvia Peterson back in the Nisqually Valley News once a week.
Their spiritual guidance is needed in these troubled times. They give scriptures from the Holy Bible for guidance.
Nadine Whitlook
Rainier
Editor’s Note: The columns of Jeff Adams and Sylvia Peterson can be found each week at yelmonline.com and are included in the print edition when space allows.
