I would like to see our local pastors Jeff Adams and Sylvia Peterson back in the Nisqually Valley News once a week. 

Their spiritual guidance is needed in these troubled times. They give scriptures from the Holy Bible for guidance. 

Nadine Whitlook

Rainier 

 

Editor’s Note: The columns of Jeff Adams and Sylvia Peterson can be found each week at yelmonline.com and are included in the print edition when space allows. 

