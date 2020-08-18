Three police officers were jumped and dragged through the streets of Chicago.
Two elderly women harassed in Portland, one doused with paint, another with a walker hassled after trying to protect a police precinct building against vandalism.
Militant thugs mingling with peaceful protestors on city streets set fire to police precinct buildings, destroyed businesses, damaged the livelihoods of innocent people.
We’ve watched law and order on some inner city streets unravel since the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
Like many people, I watched in horror as Floyd, an African American man, struggled to breathe for nearly nine minutes beneath the knee of white Officer Derek Chauvin. Even if Floyd had resisted arrest, he didn’t deserve to die on a Minneapolis street at the hands — no, knees — of a police officer who made himself judge, jury, and executioner.
As I read first-person accounts from African American men questioned by police officers who must take extra care before pulling out their identification to avoid being killed, I understood the reason behind the mantra Black Lives Matter (too).
That’s why I attended the protest against police brutality at the Lewis County Courthouse June 1, where 300 people kneeled for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck.
But since then, some peaceful protests against police brutality have been infiltrated by anarchists intent on destruction. The message — the need to root out the few bad law enforcement officers who use excess violence against perpetrators — has been diminished as nightly news reports of vandalism, destruction and assaults. Random attacks on police officers, the vast majority of whom do a good job protecting and serving the public, are inexcusable.
In the Chicago altercation cited above, young women among the peaceful protestors yanked the offenders away from the police officers and formed a circle to protect them from violent hoodlums. Good for them.
On Sunday, a group of pro-law enforcement demonstrators gathered in downtown Seattle to persuade the city council to maintain funding for police.
The efforts of well-intentioned protestors who seek change have been muffled by anarchists. Even some people who initially supported their efforts turn away in disgust at the violence. This is America, not a war zone in a third-world country.
Enough already. This nation is built upon the right to free speech and assembly. But people who engage in criminal behavior should be arrested and jailed. Leaders who ignore criminal activity by anarchists should be replaced. We need to pray for peace in the world and on the city streets of our nation.
•••
Julie McDonald, a personal historian based in Western Washington, may be reached at chaptersoflife1999@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.