Please educate yourself as to what is at stake in the upcoming 2020 election. Seniors, look at what is proposed for cutting Social Security and Medicare by the current administration. Young families, look at what is at stake if you get your health care through the Affordable Care Act and that goes away. Families with children with disabilities, look at what’s at stake if the ACA pre-existing conditions clause goes away. Families with members who are LBGTQ, look at what the possibilities are of your family members losing their rights, both in their personal and work lives.
Those that care for the environment, look at what’s happening to our climate and weather. For those committed to social justice for underrepresented and marginalized members of our country, look at what communities of color have endured disproportionally by this pandemic. We are on the wrong track in this country.
Stand up, show up and speak out through your vote. Vote for change and a return to civility, kindness and empathy to all! We are one world, one human family.
Kathleen Blodgett
Roy
